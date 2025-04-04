Fugitive rapist from Kerala, extortionist from Rajasthan among three brought back to India from UAE: CBI

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) succeeded in bringing back three fugitives from the UAE, including a minor girl’s rapist from Kerala and an extortionist from Rajasthan, officials said.

They added that their return paves the way for their trial in the country.

The CBI successfully coordinated the return of the three fugitives - Suhail Basheer from Kerala, Tofik Najir Khan from Gujarat, and Aaditya Jain from Rajasthan - through Interpol channels, they said.

According to the officials, Basheer has been facing rape charges in a case registered by Kerala Police, Najir was being chased by the Gujarat Police in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case, and Jain was wanted in Rajasthan in an extortion bid case, the officials said.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi and Kerala Police, brought back the Red Notice subject Basheer on April 2, they said.

“The escort team of Kerala Police returned with the fugitive criminal from the UAE and landed at Cochin International Airport. The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol,” a senior official said.