Fugitive rapist from Kerala, extortionist from Rajasthan among three brought back to India from UAE: CBI

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) succeeded in bringing back three fugitives from the UAE, including a minor girl’s rapist from Kerala and an extortionist from Rajasthan, officials said.
They added that their return paves the way for their trial in the country.
The CBI successfully coordinated the return of the three fugitives - Suhail Basheer from Kerala, Tofik Najir Khan from Gujarat, and Aaditya Jain from Rajasthan - through Interpol channels, they said.
According to the officials, Basheer has been facing rape charges in a case registered by Kerala Police, Najir was being chased by the Gujarat Police in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case, and Jain was wanted in Rajasthan in an extortion bid case, the officials said.
The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi and Kerala Police, brought back the Red Notice subject Basheer on April 2, they said.
“The escort team of Kerala Police returned with the fugitive criminal from the UAE and landed at Cochin International Airport. The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol,” a senior official said.
Basheer is wanted by Kerala Police in a case registered at Muvattupuzha Police Station, Ernakulam Rural District of Kerala, on the allegations of the rape of a minor girl in 2023 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
He was absconding since the registration of the case against him. The CBI got the Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on December 2, 2024, at the request of Kerala Police.
Najir Khan also landed at Cochin on a flight from the UAE and was handed over to a Gujarat Police team, the officials said, adding that a Red Notice was issued against him on February 25, 2025, at the request of Gujarat Police.
Jain was wanted by Rajasthan Police in multiple criminal cases, including a case registered at Kuchaman City Police Station, Didwana District, on the allegations of making extortion calls to wealthy businessmen.
The CBI got the Red Notice published against Jain through Interpol on February 18, 2025, at the request of Rajasthan Police, the officials said.
The CBI has succeeded in bringing back more than 100 wanted criminals to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels, the officials said.