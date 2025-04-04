Gujarat Lothal’s maritime legacy revived with Rs 4,500 crore heritage complex

AHMEDABAD: Once a thriving port of the Indus Valley Civilisation, Lothal, located about 80 km from Ahmedabad, is set to reclaim its historical maritime stature with the construction of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC).

Backed by an investment of Rs 4,500 crore, the project is being developed over 375 acres allocated by the Gujarat government.

Interweaving history with innovation, the complex will feature a Lothal Mini Recreation , a detailed reconstruction of Harappan architecture and lifestyle, offering a vivid experience of ancient India.

Four immersive theme parks, the Memorial Theme Park, Maritime & Navy Theme Park, Climate Theme Park, and Adventure & Amusement Theme Park, will further enrich the storytelling experience.

At the heart of the complex, 14 state-of-the-art galleries will trace India’s maritime journey from the Harappan era to modern times. A Coastal States Pavilion will highlight the diverse maritime traditions of India’s coastal states and union territories, linking the national to the regional.