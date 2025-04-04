Gujarat Lothal’s maritime legacy revived with Rs 4,500 crore heritage complex

AHMEDABAD: Once a thriving port of the Indus Valley Civilisation, Lothal, located about 80 km from Ahmedabad, is set to reclaim its historical maritime stature with the construction of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC).
Backed by an investment of Rs 4,500 crore, the project is being developed over 375 acres allocated by the Gujarat government.
Interweaving history with innovation, the complex will feature a Lothal Mini Recreation , a detailed reconstruction of Harappan architecture and lifestyle, offering a vivid experience of ancient India.
Four immersive theme parks, the Memorial Theme Park, Maritime & Navy Theme Park, Climate Theme Park, and Adventure & Amusement Theme Park, will further enrich the storytelling experience.
At the heart of the complex, 14 state-of-the-art galleries will trace India’s maritime journey from the Harappan era to modern times. A Coastal States Pavilion will highlight the diverse maritime traditions of India’s coastal states and union territories, linking the national to the regional.
But this isn’t just a museum, it’s a revival of legacy. Lothal, once a shipbuilding hub and vital port 5,000 years ago, will again echo with the spirit of ancient trade and innovation.
The NMHC aims to reconstruct India’s stature as a global maritime civilisation, providing a comprehensive view into its vast and interconnected past.
Beyond its historical lens, the complex is also a platform for academic and economic development. A Maritime University will anchor educational progress, offering degrees and international exchange programmes. Designed to meet global museum standards, the NMHC is expected to attract international tourists and scholars alike.
Its economic impact is also significant, generating thousands of jobs across the Bhal region and reviving local cottage industries. In essence, Lothal is not merely remembering history, it is relaunching it.
“India’s maritime heritage is a legacy of resilience, innovation, and global connectivity,” declared Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on National Maritime Day, spotlighting the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) as the nation’s proud anchor into the past and future.
Speaking on the transformative project at Lothal, Sonowal said, “The NMHC not only honours our rich maritime history but also serves as a beacon that will guide future generations with knowledge, innovation, and national pride.”
With an eye on National Maritime Day 2025, the Minister underlined the Ministry’s forward-looking vision: “The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways remains committed to strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure, promoting sustainability, and enhancing global partnerships.”
Framing the NMHC as a fusion of legacy and progress, Sonowal emphasised, “This complex stands as a symbol of India's unwavering dedication to both heritage and progress, shaping a strong maritime future while embodying the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’.”
Highlighting the NMHC’s global relevance, he added, “It will serve as a hub for scholars, historians, and visitors from around the world, offering unique insights into India's rich maritime traditions and advancements.”
With cutting-edge museums, interactive displays, conservation initiatives, and international research collaborations on the agenda, the NMHC aims to redefine maritime storytelling.
Summing up the project’s significance, Sonowal concluded: “This project stands as a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its cultural roots while advancing towards a progressive maritime future.”
By the end of 2025, Phase 1-A of the National Maritime Heritage Complex will be operational with six museum galleries. Phase 1-B will follow with eight additional galleries, expanding the narrative and establishing the complex as a world-class centre for maritime history and innovation.