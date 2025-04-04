Hemant Soren follows Didi, set to make tribal and regional languages must in schools

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has decided to make the teaching of tribal and regional languages mandatory in government schools across the state, along the lines of the West Bengal model. Steps are being taken so that it could be brought into practice promptly. The move is reportedly aimed at helping students understand their culture and traditions better.

Replying to a resolution proposed by Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari seeking the appointment of teachers for teaching tribal languages in primary, middle, high schools and colleges during the last day of the budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly, state Minister of School Education and Literacy Ramdas Soren shared that a five-member committee had been sent to West Bengal to understand their model.

The report submitted by the panel to the department concerned will be forwarded to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he added.

“Education in tribal and regional languages will be ensured at all costs,” asserted Ramdas. Teachers of regional languages will be appointed in proportion to the number of students, he noted.