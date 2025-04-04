House panel calls for MGNREGA wage hike, flags delay in payment

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over delays in the payment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and called for systemic improvements, a timely allocation of funds, an increased pension and enhanced social security measures to alleviate financial distress among rural workers and vulnerable segments.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in its eighth report on MGNREGA that was tabled in Parliament on Thursday, noted that delays in the payment of wages continue to affect lakhs of rural workers dependent on the scheme.

It pointed out that despite digital advancements, workers often face long waiting periods for their wages. The report also urged the government to address systemic bottlenecks and ensure timely payments.

Additionally, the panel expressed concerns over the declining budgetary allocation for MGNREGA and the increasing demand for jobs under the scheme. It recommended revising the wage structure to match inflation and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms to protect workers’ rights.

The report also highlighted the need for better social audits and the importance of covering more women under MGNREGA. It further emphasised that material shortages and administrative delays at the state level must be addressed to ensure seamless implementation of the scheme.

The report also called for urgent reforms in the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) to ensure better support for vulnerable sections of society. In its ninth report, dwelling on the impact of the NSAP on the poor living in villages, the committee flagged inadequacies in pension amounts.

The report observed that current pension rates under the scheme remain insufficient to meet basic needs. The panel has urged the government to enhance the amounts.