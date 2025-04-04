Improving India-China relations serves interest of both countries: CPC in message to CPI(M)

MADURAI: Improving India-China ties serves the common interest of both the countries and the region, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has said in a message to the CPI(M), extending wishes for the party congress underway in Madurai.

According to a document shared by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 34 Left parties from across the world have sent it messages wishing success to its 24th party congress.

Besides the CPC, they include Workers' Party of Korea, Communist Party of Vietnam, Communist Party of Cuba, Communist Party of Australia, Workers' Party of Belgium, Palestinian People's Party, besides communist parties from the US, France and Germany among others.

Communist Party of Bangladesh, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Communist Party of Nepal (United Socialist), Awami Workers' Party, Pakistan, Communist Party of Pakistan and Communist Party of Burma also sent messages wishing success to the CPI(M) congress.

The CPC in its message said in the present international landscape, an improving China-India relationship serves the common interest of both countries and the region.

While noting that the two parties have long maintained friendly exchanges, the CPC said it is ready to strengthen exchanges and strategic communication as well as experience sharing of party and state governance with the CPI(M) and other Indian political parties to promote continued progress of China-India relations as well as peace and stability of the region.

In a recent interview to PTI, CPI(M) Interim Coordinator Prakash Karat had advocated improving relations with China without actually becoming allies, saying it will improve India's position in a multipolar world and balance the challenges posed by Donald Trump's presidency.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in its message claimed the "aggressive continuation of the Hindutva drive" and the "passing of various laws targeting Muslim minorities explicitly exposed violation of federal character of the Indian Constitution and heavily disrupt the communal harmony in India".

It also said Bangladesh is passing through a very critical period, and the Sheikh Hasina- led Awami regime fell by a popular uprising led by united students and common masses in which the Left parties also participated. However, due to lack of organizational strength in the party and Left Democratic Alliance, they missed the leadership of this uprising.

"Taking the advantage of this vacuum, communal fundamentalist forces are fully carrying forward their anti-national agenda of reverting our country back to the abandoned reactionary Pakistani ideology," the party alleged.

It also said the CPI(M) and CPB were born and grew up in their early years as parts of the same undivided party during the days of the British colonial period.

The Workers Party of Bangladesh meanwhile urged the CPI(M) to adopt a resolution in relation to the release of their party president Rashed Menon, who has been arrested by the present government.

Communist Party of Pakistan (CPP) said it has a strong opinion that Pakistan should have good relations with all its neighbours, specially with India.

"We in Pakistan Communist Party always consider ourselves as part of the Indian subcontinent communist movement and Indian Communist party as our maternal party. Despite the partition we remained connected ideologically and continued our struggle in the most difficult situation in Pakistan," it said.

Communist Party of Burma said as a party from a nation that is deeply involved in civil war for many decades, it appreciates and admires the condition of the CPI(M) to hold congresses.

"Your good opportunity of being able to meet with the comrades from all over the world is also a point of our envy," it said.

Palestinian People's Party appreciated the position of solidarity taken by the CPI(M).

“Our party and people highly appreciate your firm position of solidarity with the just struggle of our people for ending the occupation and self- determination especially in this crucial moment where the occupation state is committing a genocide against our people in Gaza and West Bank," it said.

The 24th CPI(M) congress, which began here on April 2, will conclude on April 6.