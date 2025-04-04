India bars medical degrees from Pakistan for FMGE, employment eligibility

NEW DELHI: The centre on Friday said that any Indian national or overseas citizen of India who takes admission in any medical course in any medical college of Pakistan will not be eligible for appearing in Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) or seeking employment in India.

The Minister of State for Health and Family Affairs, Anupriya Patel, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the rule does not apply to those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home till date.

She added that however, migrants and their children who have acquired a medical degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/NEXT or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from MHA.

The minister said as per National Medical Commission’s Public notice dated April 28, 2022 “any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India based on educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA till date.”