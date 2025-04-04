Jharkhand HC seeks reply from State government over 10-hour-long power cuts during festival processions

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on March 3 took suo-moto cognisance of long power cuts during festival processions in the State.
The division bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan has sought a response from the state government and Jharkhand Bijli Vitaran Nigam Limited (JBVNL).
The court has also asked them to explain why the power is being cut for more than 10 hours, especially during processions.
It also questioned over the alternative measures taken to solve the problems faced by the common people due to power cut.
The court noted that electricity is an essential service and its supply cannot be interrupted.
In response, the Advocate General said that the extreme measure of shutting down power supply was felt necessary to avoid injury to people who carry flag-poles in the processions at festivals like the Sarhul festival.
He highlighted that there was a risk of such poles coming into contact with electricity wires. He noted that in the year 2000, 29 people died after coming in contact with the electric wire.
The court said that, "Merely because accidents might happen when one is travelling on road, in train or in an airplane, one cannot stop people from using the road, train or airline."
It also said further that all measures must be taken to ensure such accidents do not happen in future.
The court also directed the JBVNL to refrain from power cuts unless such a measure is extremely warranted.
“The respondent - JBVNL is directed not to shut down electricity supply in the manner it was done on April 1 unless such a measure is warranted due to serious emergencies like extreme weather," stated the court order.
The matter will be heard next on April 9.
Power supply is cut during the Sarhul and Ram Navami processions as a security measure.
Notably, during the hearing, the court asked the state authorities, which permits such processions during festivals or otherwise, to fix an appropriate height/length of such poles/ flags so that they will not come into contact with the electrical wires laid down by the JBVNL.