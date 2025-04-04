Jharkhand HC seeks reply from State government over 10-hour-long power cuts during festival processions

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on March 3 took suo-moto cognisance of long power cuts during festival processions in the State.

The division bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan has sought a response from the state government and Jharkhand Bijli Vitaran Nigam Limited (JBVNL).

The court has also asked them to explain why the power is being cut for more than 10 hours, especially during processions.

It also questioned over the alternative measures taken to solve the problems faced by the common people due to power cut.