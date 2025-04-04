J&K ruling NC, alliance passes two resolutions condemning Waqf Bill, transfer of 48 JKAS officers

SRINAGAR: In a joint meeting of the ruling National Conference (NC) and its alliance partners chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Friday, two resolutions were passed condemning the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament and what was termed as undermining of the massive public mandate in Jammu and Kashmir.
The legislators of NC and its alliance partners, including Congress and independents, met at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s residence.
The meeting was convened by the Chief Minister after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha allegedly sidelined the elected government by transferring 48 middle- and lower-rung J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on Eid.
“The legislative party meeting was chaired by CM Omar Abdullah. It was attended by NC and its alliance partners including Congress and independents,” senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq told reporters after the meeting.
He said two important resolutions were passed during the meeting—one condemning the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, as it goes against the interests of minorities in the country, and the other opposing the undermining of the public mandate in J&K.
“It was asserted that if anybody undermines the public mandate, it would mean that the mandate is not respected,” Tanvir said.
“We have been saying repeatedly that public mandate has to be respected. Our effort has been to resolve the issues of the public through our coordination with the Centre and the LG administration,” he said.
“Don’t take our coordination and our silence as our weakness,” the NC MLA asserted. “We are making this appeal for the last time—do not push us to the wall. While we want there should be coordination with the Centre and LG administration, don’t take our coordination as our weakness. Don’t take our silence as our weakness.”
Congress leader Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, who also attended the meeting, told reporters that the forum discussed in detail the sensitive issues currently prevailing in J&K—be it respect for institutions and public mandate or enforcement of the Constitution.
“The resolutions were passed unanimously. We stand behind the Chief Minister. If there is anything untoward which we have taken exception to, the alliance will take a call on the forum of Assembly, as that is the only proper forum after Parliament where you have to represent people’s aspirations, defend their dignity and respect their honour. Give the popular government full space to function,” he said.
“We will take a call in Assembly. Wait,” asserted Bhat.
Sources said CM Omar Abdullah is not happy with the transfer of 48 JKAS officers by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha without taking him into confidence.
The transfers came while Omar was celebrating Eid. NC sources said the Chief Minister views the orders as interference by the LG in the functioning of the elected government and an attempt to take full control over the bureaucracy.
They added that while the LG is authorised to transfer IAS officers, the domain of JKAS officers lies with the elected government, and the transfers were seen as overreach.
Unhappy with the development, Omar has also written to the Ministry of Home Affairs, sources said.