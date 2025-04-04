J&K ruling NC, alliance passes two resolutions condemning Waqf Bill, transfer of 48 JKAS officers

SRINAGAR: In a joint meeting of the ruling National Conference (NC) and its alliance partners chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Friday, two resolutions were passed condemning the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament and what was termed as undermining of the massive public mandate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The legislators of NC and its alliance partners, including Congress and independents, met at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s residence.

The meeting was convened by the Chief Minister after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha allegedly sidelined the elected government by transferring 48 middle- and lower-rung J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on Eid.

“The legislative party meeting was chaired by CM Omar Abdullah. It was attended by NC and its alliance partners including Congress and independents,” senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq told reporters after the meeting.

He said two important resolutions were passed during the meeting—one condemning the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, as it goes against the interests of minorities in the country, and the other opposing the undermining of the public mandate in J&K.

“It was asserted that if anybody undermines the public mandate, it would mean that the mandate is not respected,” Tanvir said.