Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Aditya Jain nabbed in Dubai

JAIPUR: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police has successfully nabbed Aditya Jain, alias Tony, in Dubai.

According to police officials, Tony played a key role in facilitating threat calls from notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara from overseas.

Tony, who acted as the gang's 'control room', was allegedly involved in providing 'dabba call' services to coordinate criminal activities. He was also 'wanted' in several cases, including extortion, firing, and other gang-related crimes that took place in recent years.

On Friday, April 4, the AGTF brought Tony back to Jaipur following his detention in the UAE. The operation was carried out following a Red Corner Notice issued against him by Interpol, spearheaded by DIG Yogesh Yadav and ASP Narottam Verma of the AGTF's Interpol wing.