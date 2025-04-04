Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Aditya Jain nabbed in Dubai

JAIPUR: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police has successfully nabbed Aditya Jain, alias Tony, in Dubai.
According to police officials, Tony played a key role in facilitating threat calls from notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara from overseas.
Tony, who acted as the gang's 'control room', was allegedly involved in providing 'dabba call' services to coordinate criminal activities. He was also 'wanted' in several cases, including extortion, firing, and other gang-related crimes that took place in recent years.
On Friday, April 4, the AGTF brought Tony back to Jaipur following his detention in the UAE. The operation was carried out following a Red Corner Notice issued against him by Interpol, spearheaded by DIG Yogesh Yadav and ASP Narottam Verma of the AGTF's Interpol wing.
After locating Tony in the UAE, the AGTF, with the help of the CBI, sent an Interpol reference to UAE authorities. Acting on the request, the UAE police detained Tony and asked Rajasthan Police to dispatch a team for extradition. A special unit led by ASP Siddhant Sharma was sent to Dubai to complete the process.
ADG Crime Dinesh MN stated that Tony had long been on radar, as investigations into multiple threat calls in Rajasthan consistently traced back to him. "He was identified as a key operator facilitating communications for the gang. Arresting him was a top priority for the AGTF," Dinesh MN added.