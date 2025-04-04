Lucknow Diary: Maha Kumbh now a case study for the ages

Maha Kumbh now a case study for the ages

Though it has been more than a month since the Maha Kumbh mela concluded, it continues to be the talk of the town. As many as 26 research institutes and universities deputed to study the historic congregation this year recently made presentations before officials of the UP government. Premier institutions from across the world are drawing lessons on management from the success of the mela. A case study on food and beverage management during the grand affair will feature in a module to be taught at Harvard University. Likewise, Stanford University is planning to showcase the economic impact of the religious festival to its management students.

The josh remains high ahead of Ram Navami

Ahead of the much-anticipated darshan of Ram Lalla on Ram Navami on April 6, the authorities concerned are going all out to ensure that the scorching heat doesn’t play a spoilsport. Adequate arrangements have been made to shield the visitors from heat on the big day. Religious ceremonies at the Ram temple will begin at 9.30 am, followed by the shringar of Ram Lalla. A bhog comprising 56 different dishes and food items will be served to Ram Lalla. The idol will then be unveiled at 12 noon, and a beam of sunlight will be projected onto the forehead of the idol as part of the Surya Tilak ceremony.

A dive into Kargil War at open-air museum

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has begun preparations to further enhance the charm of the Shaurya Vatika Open-Air Museum by putting on display the TU-148 aircraft and the SK43B helicopter, both of which played a crucial role in the Kargil War. The decommissioned aircraft will be dismantled at INS Rajali Airbase near Chennai and then transported to Lucknow. The aircraft and the helicopter will then be reassembled, recalibrated and equipped with modern air-conditioning systems. The open-air museum will serve as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, celebrating the legacy of TU-148 and SK43B while offering visitors a unique experience.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com