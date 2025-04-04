MRSAM passes four successful tests, ready for Army use

NEW DELHI: The Medium-Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) has been successfully tested four times in two consecutive days and is now readyto be used in two regiments of different Army Commands.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday said, "Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army conducted four successful flight-tests of the Army version of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on April 03 & 04."

The four operational flight-trials were carried out to check how well the missile works against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. The trials were carried out tocheck the missile's capabilities at long-range, short-range, high altitude and low altitude. The flight-tests were carried out with all systems working in full operational condition.

According to the MoD, "The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur."

The trials were carried out by the Indian Army from Eastern and Southern Commands under DRDO guidance. The success of these trials shows that the Army commands are ready to operate the system, and the MRSAM will be used by two army regiments.

The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

The MRSAM has been developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries for the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and the industries for the successful flight-tests. "Four successful tests have re-established the capability of the weapon system in intercepting targets at critical ranges," he said.