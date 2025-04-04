PM meets Bangladesh’s Yunus for first time since regime change, calls for avoiding rhetoric that ‘vitiates environment’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh’s interim government chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok today. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present. In the discussion, Modi raised India’s concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

"The Prime Minister reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined that India believed in a people-centric approach to the relationship and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period of time that has delivered tangible benefits to people in both countries. In this spirit, he once again underlined to Professor Yunus India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media later.

Mr. Misri stated that the Prime Minister emphasized the need to avoid any rhetoric that could vitiate the environment. He also underscored the importance of strict law enforcement and preventing illegal border crossings, particularly at night, to ensure border stability and security.