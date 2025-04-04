Railways to equip all passenger trains, stations with life-saving medical boxes

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways is currently taking steps to ensure the availability of medical boxes on all passenger trains and railway stations. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that instructions have been issued to provide medical boxes containing life-saving medicines and equipment, among other items, at all railway stations and on passenger trains.

He explained that the decision to introduce the medical boxes, which will contain life-saving medicines and other essential equipment, was made following the recommendations of an expert committee set up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, as per a Supreme Court order.

The issue was raised in the House after BJP MP Ryaga Krishnaiah inquired whether the government had conducted any study or survey on establishing medical emergency centres at railway stations and on passenger trains across the country over the past five years.

"The need and extent of providing medical facilities at railway stations and in trains was examined by the Honourable Supreme Court. In compliance with the orders, a committee of experts was constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi," the Minister explained.

He added further, "As recommended by the Committee of experts, instructions have been issued to provide a Medical Box containing life-saving medicines, equipment, oxygen cylinders, etc., at all railway stations and passenger-carrying trains."

Vaishnaw also stated that front-line staff, including train ticket examiners, train guards, station masters, and others, are trained in first aid and that regular refresher courses are conducted for them. A list of nearby hospitals and doctors and their contact numbers is available at all railway stations.

"Ambulance services of Railways, State Governments/Private Hospitals, and ambulance service providers are utilised to transport injured or sick passengers to hospitals or doctors' clinics," the Minister said.