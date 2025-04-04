Rajnath Singh for tech edge to military intelligence

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have become an inseparable part of future conflicts and must be considered when ideating defence strategies.

“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of future conventional wars. This necessitates that the Armed Forces consider all these facets while planning and formulating strategies,” the minister said.

On Thursday, Singh addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex-level biannual event being held in New Delhi from April 1 to 4.

Referring to present geo-strategic uncertainties, he said, “The present world is an inter-connected world, and such incidents, whether happening in our neighbourhood or far-off countries, will affect everyone.”