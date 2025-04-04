Rajnath Singh for tech edge to military intelligence

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have become an inseparable part of future conflicts and must be considered when ideating defence strategies.
“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of future conventional wars. This necessitates that the Armed Forces consider all these facets while planning and formulating strategies,” the minister said.
On Thursday, Singh addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex-level biannual event being held in New Delhi from April 1 to 4.
Referring to present geo-strategic uncertainties, he said, “The present world is an inter-connected world, and such incidents, whether happening in our neighbourhood or far-off countries, will affect everyone.”
The Defence Minister stated, “The armed forces should keep in mind the present dynamic geo-strategic changes and the ongoing, uncertain global security scenarios and prepare a dynamic perspective planning addressing both long-term and short-term challenges. In the presentglobal context, the importance of Military Intelligence incorporating modern technology cannot be stressed more.”
Regarding the situation along the border with China and Pakistan, Defence Minister Singh expressed complete confidence in the troops and complimented the Armed Forces for standing firm and vigil.
He complimented BRO’s efforts, which have vastly improved road communication in the border region, both in the Western and northern parts, while working under difficult conditions.
Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he praised the Indian Army’s response to cross-border terrorism, even though the adversary’s proxy war continues. The Defence Minister said, “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir contribute to increased stability in the region.”
Hecomplimented the contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign armies and emphasised the critical role of defence in achieving the same.
Minister lauds Army’s walk towards ‘Atmanirbharta’
The minister appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atmanirbharta’.