SC allows Yasin Malik to cross-examine witnesses through video conferencing from Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik to cross-examine witnesses in two cases through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

The order came on a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking transfer of the trials in the 1989 case of the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former union minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, and the 1990 Srinagar shootout case, from Jammu to New Delhi.

The plea is over the two cases in which four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed on January 25, 1990 in Srinagar and the abduction which took place on December 8, 1989.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan perused the report submitted by the registrar IT of Delhi High Court and registrar general of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court regarding facilities of video conferencing available in Tihar jail and Jammu respectively.