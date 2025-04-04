US tariff move going to devastate our economy, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: As the US hits India with 27% tariff, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the Union government’s foreign policy and sought to know the impact of the revised US tariffs on Indian exports and Chinese occupation of Indian territory.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the LoP lashed out at the Centre saying the reciprocal tariffs slapped by the US would ‘completely devastate’ the Indian economy, and demanded answers from the government over these issues.

Attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy, he said the Centre has given away 4,000 sqkm of Indian territory to China. “On the other side, our ally suddenly decides to impose 26% tariffs on us, which is going to completely destroy our economy. Our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry; they are all on the line”, he said.