US tariff move going to devastate our economy, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: As the US hits India with 27% tariff, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the Union government’s foreign policy and sought to know the impact of the revised US tariffs on Indian exports and Chinese occupation of Indian territory.
Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the LoP lashed out at the Centre saying the reciprocal tariffs slapped by the US would ‘completely devastate’ the Indian economy, and demanded answers from the government over these issues.
Attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy, he said the Centre has given away 4,000 sqkm of Indian territory to China. “On the other side, our ally suddenly decides to impose 26% tariffs on us, which is going to completely destroy our economy. Our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry; they are all on the line”, he said.
Raising the issue of alleged occupation of Indian territories by Chinese forces, Gandhi said, “What are you doing about our land, and what will you do about the tariff our ally has imposed on us?”
Taking a dig at BJP and the RSS, he said, “When asked if they lean towards the Left or Right, they say, ‘No no no, we bow our heads right in front of every foreigner that comes’.” This, Rahul said, was in contrast to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s notion who inisted that every Indian should stand straight.
Criticising the Centre’s decision to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s diplomatic ties with China, Gandhi said foreign secretary Vikram Misri was cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador even when the border situation is tense.
“China is sitting on 4,000 square kilometre of our territory. I was shocked some time back to see that our foreign secretary Vikram Misri was cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador. What exactly is happening to this territory of 4,000 sq km that China has taken?” he asked.
Referring to the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, Gandhi said a celebration was taking place over the dead bodies of our martyrs. He, however, asserted that the Opposition was not against thaw in the bilateral ties: “We are not against normalcy. But before normalcy, we should get our land back.”
Gandhi also came down heavily on the Union government for not coming clean on India’s engagement with China. It was the Chinese ambassador who revealed it, he said. “It has also come to my notice that the President and the Prime Minister have written to China. We are not finding this from our own people; it is the Chinese ambassador telling the Indian people,” the LoP said.