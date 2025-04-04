Uttar Pradesh to showcase cultural heritage at Arabian Travel Mart in Dubai

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to participate in the globally acclaimed Arabian Travel Mart (ATM), to be held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1, with the state’s Tourism Department gearing up to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage on an international platform.

As part of its initiative, the department will organise a roadshow and set up an elaborate 50-square-metre pavilion at the event venue. The pavilion will offer a multi-sensory experience of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism landscape, focusing on unique aspects such as perfume tourism, river journeys, and spiritual trails.

Key attractions at the pavilion will include Perfume Tourism, showcasing Kannauj, the perfume capital of India; the Sufi Circuit, trails through revered sites; Royal Heritage, palaces, forts and the timeless pride of Agra; Eco and Rural Tourism, immersive experiences in natural and village settings; Health and Wellness Tourism, highlighting Unani and Ayurvedic traditions; and River Tourism, serene journeys through the state’s sacred rivers.