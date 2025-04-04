Uttar Pradesh to showcase cultural heritage at Arabian Travel Mart in Dubai

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to participate in the globally acclaimed Arabian Travel Mart (ATM), to be held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1, with the state’s Tourism Department gearing up to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage on an international platform.
As part of its initiative, the department will organise a roadshow and set up an elaborate 50-square-metre pavilion at the event venue. The pavilion will offer a multi-sensory experience of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism landscape, focusing on unique aspects such as perfume tourism, river journeys, and spiritual trails.
Key attractions at the pavilion will include Perfume Tourism, showcasing Kannauj, the perfume capital of India; the Sufi Circuit, trails through revered sites; Royal Heritage, palaces, forts and the timeless pride of Agra; Eco and Rural Tourism, immersive experiences in natural and village settings; Health and Wellness Tourism, highlighting Unani and Ayurvedic traditions; and River Tourism, serene journeys through the state’s sacred rivers.
“There will be the fragrance of Kannauj Atars, the regal architecture and artistry of Agra coupled with a series of captivating cultural performances, including the Peacock Dance of Vrindavan, Bundeli Folk Dance of Jhansi, and the classical Kathak of Lucknow,” said the official spokesman.
The UP pavilion will feature modern amenities to facilitate B2B and B2G meetings. Interactive displays, thematic entry gates, selfie points, and digital content will be used to engage visitors.
“Guests will enjoy musical performances featuring traditional instruments and folk songs across Uttar Pradesh,” the spokesman added.
The Tourism Department will also promote its official website and mobile application, offering detailed insights into travel services and facilities across the state.
As part of the promotional material, visitors will receive brochures, branded bags, and pen drives containing comprehensive information about tourist destinations, travel itineraries, promotional films, and a detailed map of Uttar Pradesh.