Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar dies 87

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who came be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of popular patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died in a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Friday. He was 87.

The industry veteran had been ailing for a while and died of age related issues around 3. 30 am, family friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

According to medical reports, as reported by ANI, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also confirmed that Manoj had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened.

Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke winner, was also known for hits such as "Do Badan", "Haryali Aur Rasta" and "Gumnam".