Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Conflicting opinions resonate discussions in Upper House

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Opposition of spreading a fake narrative against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Participating in a debate on the bill in the RS, Nadda accused the Congress of making Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule at the Centre. He said the Narendra Modi government brought Muslim women into the mainstream by banning the practice of triple talaq.

Drawing a comparison, Nadda said the current government formed a 31-member JPC while the UPA had a 13-member JPC. He said 284 stakeholders participated in the debate this time, while only 18 debated during the UPA’s dispensation.

“Our government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, follows democratic norms… Sole purpose of the bill is to bring reforms in managing waqf properties,” he said. Nadda said Muslim countries like Turkiye, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, among others, made different laws to bring Waqf properties under state control so that they could be utilised for the welfare and development of the community.

He said the Modi government operates under the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and has introduced schemes to benefit people from all sections of society.