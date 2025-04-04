With 52 per cent girl students, IIM-Shillong carries Meghalaya’s matrilineal spirit

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Management, Shillong (IIM-Shillong), is carrying Meghalaya’s matrilineal spirit.

Of the institute’s around 900 students, 52 per cent are girls. For the record, women outnumber male voters in Meghalaya.

Established in 2007 and nestled against a stunning natural backdrop, IIM-Shillong has always recorded 100 per cent placement.

“The average salary of Rs 15 lakh per annum over the years has increased to Rs 26.44 lakh today. The highest salary this time is Rs 71.5 lakh, and that is a domestic company,” IIM-Shillong director Prof DP Goyal told the media on the sidelines of the institute’s 16th convocation on Friday.

“Sometimes, smart students get more than Rs 1 crore at entry level. We are the fifth among 20 IIMs in the country as far as graduation outcome is concerned. We are getting students from 28 states, and 52% of them are girls,” the director said.

According to him, IIM-Shillong is different from other IIMs for two reasons – location and the diversity of the Northeast.

“The students call it ‘Campus in Clouds’. No other IIM can have that claim. There are hills on one side, clouds on another side, and a forest on the third. Sometimes, clouds roam within classrooms. Secondly, it is the diversity of the Northeast. People here are nice, and our students can learn a lot from them,” Prof Goyal said.