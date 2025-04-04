Woman ends life with four children in Gujarat's Jamnagar

JAMNAGAR: A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her four children after jumping into a well in a village in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, police said on Friday.

The deaths came to light when the bodies of the woman and her children, aged three to 10 years, were found floating in the well on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Sumra village in Dhrol taluka, inspector H R Rathod of Dhrol police station said.

He said that while the bodies were fished out from the well and sent for post-mortem, the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The official said Bhanuben Toriya jumped into the well with her children, Ritwik (3), Anandi (4), Aju (8) and Ayush (10).

The police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigations are underway, he added.