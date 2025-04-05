15-year-old girl gang-raped in Bihar's Rohtas, accused held

PATNA: A 15-year-old girl was gang raped by two youth in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when the victim, a native of Aurangabad district, had gone to her relative’s house to attend a wedding ceremony in Rohtas district on Friday.

The youth, stated to be resident of a village under Amjhor police station limits in Rohtas district, lured the girl, took her to a secluded place and raped her.

The family members started searching for the victim when she went missing from the wedding function. Later they came to know that the girl was lying unconscious in a nearby field. She was rushed to a hospital at Sasaram, the district headquarter town of Rohtas.

Shyam Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Amjhor police station, said that the girl has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. “The victim’s statement will be recorded after she overcomes the trauma, she underwent due to the incident,” he added.

The SHO said that the accused--Shahzad Raen and Salman Raza-- have been arrested and produced before the chief judicial magistrate who sent them in judicial custody for 14 days. They are stated to be residents of the same village where the victim had come to attend the wedding ceremony.

An investigating officer said that the rape survivor is shocked over the incident and is not willing to talk to anybody. “Counselling is being done so that she overcomes the trauma as early as possible,” the police officer said.

The SHO said that the case will be recommended for speedy trial under POCSO Act. The victim is undergoing treatment under police protection, he said. The medical report is still awaited.