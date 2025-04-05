24th Madurai Conference: CPM to emulate Kerala's LDF model across country

MADURAI: The CPM will formulate state-specific political understandings – akin to that of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala – with secular parties to take on the BJP.

As decided in the past, there won’t be any political alliance with the Indian National Congress anywhere. However, at the time of polls, depending on the prevailing political situation, there can be understanding with these parties, including the Congress.

The Party Congress on Friday issued its nod for the political resolution, which is more or less in line with the draft resolution. “Platforms of Left and democratic parties, similar to that of the LDF in Kerala, will be formed across the country, based on prevailing political situations at the regional levels, in order to prevent erosion of anti-BJP votes. Congress can be part of such an understanding during the elections,” said sources.

Various state units like Tamil Nadu and Telangana have demanded that the party give its nod for the formation of such vast platforms, to which the top leadership assented. It has also been pointed out that the state-specific political understandings would not be an alternative to the INDIA Bloc.

On Friday, Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat responded to discussions on the political review. In his reply, Karat appreciated the efforts taken by the Kerala government. Referring to the new Kerala initiatives, the leadership assured that the state will ensure all mandatory norms, including reservation in these universities. He pointed out that students from the state have been going abroad for studies, and that’s why the government decided to allow private varsities. He made it clear that such institutions will have student councils too.

Rising communalism

Kerala has been seeing rising extremism of all sorts – be it Hindu, Christian and Islamic - observed the party organisational report. It pointed out that the BJP has been trying to cash in on such communal elements.

The party should also strive to attract professionals and the urban middle class to its platforms. The report underscored the need to set up a propaganda machinery using new-age technologies. In a self-critical note, the CPM observed that the party is not up-to-date on ground-level developments.