30 injured as vehicle ferrying people to Amit Shah’s Bastar event overturns in Dantewada

RAIPUR: At least 30 people were injured, six of them critically, after a pickup vehicle overturned while ferrying attendees to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s event in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Palnar under the Aranpur police station limits when the people from Potali were traveling in a vehicle to the venue where the closing ceremony of the ‘Bastar Pandum’ festival was scheduled to be held at a school ground. The injured were taken to the Dantewada district hospital.

According to the district police, the driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle overturned.

“The exact cause of the mishap would be known after the probe. The health staff immediately swung into action taking the injured to the hospital. Around half-dozen were stated to be serious”, the police said.