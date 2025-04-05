All Hindus should share temples, water, cremation grounds: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

LUCKNOW: Calling for social unification blurring the caste and creed lines, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said it was high time that all sects, castes and communities of the Hindu society come together.

“There should not be any social discrimination and all the Hindus should share the same temples, water and Shamshan (cremation ground),” said the Sangh chief while addressing a gathering of volunteers of the RSS Rajputana Shakha at IIT-BHU in Varanasi on Friday during his four-day trip to the holy city.

Bhagwat added that Sangh was working with the vision to strengthen and unite the Hindus society.

“All sects, castes and communities of the Hindu society should come together, this is the vision of the Sangh. The aim of the Sangh is to unite the Hindu society,” Bhagwat said on the second day of his four-day visit to Kashi.

When a research student of IIT-BHU asked Bhagwat what Sangh planned to do in its centenary year, he said the endeavour in which the RSS had been engaged for the last 100 years would continue.

"More and more youth have to be connected to the Sangh. We have to make our groups so strong that people want to join us by seeing our conduct. The youth should spend one hour on their self-development and the rest 23 hours on the welfare of society," Bhagwat said adding that Sangh stood for giving a right direction to youngsters and be always available to help others.

He also stressed on the need to spread Indian culture and its moral values. “We will have to take initiative on our own to safeguard our language, culture and traditions,” said Bhagwat.