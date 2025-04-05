CM Dhami appoints 38 leaders to councils, committees to boost BJP unity in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a strategic move aimed at strengthening party unity and silencing talks of a possible cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appointed 38 party leaders to various councils, commissions, and committees. These appointments, made over the past four days, have granted some leaders the status of state ministers.
According to an official communiqué released late Friday night, a second list of 'Dayitwadharis' (portfolio holders) was announced, in which 18 leaders were given new responsibilities. Earlier, on Tuesday, 20 other leaders were assigned key roles in different departments and panels.
By putting the cabinet reshuffle rumours temporarily to rest, Dhami has made the long-awaited appointments to important committees and councils. Some of the appointed leaders have been given ministerial rank, which further underlines the significance of this political step. The move is seen as part of a broader plan to strengthen the BJP’s hold in the state ahead of future political challenges.
Significantly, the number of vacant ministerial positions in the Dhami cabinet has now risen to five, following the recent resignation of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal. The internal atmosphere in the party has also become tense, particularly after a controversial remark made by former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, which has reportedly caused friction between him and the IAS lobby.
Sensing the Congress party’s attempt to take advantage of the situation, Chief Minister Dhami acted quickly and released the first list of appointments on Tuesday. The list included 20 leaders who were entrusted with various positions across government-related bodies. By Friday evening, the Chief Minister announced a second list, naming 18 more leaders to different departments and institutions.
Speaking to TNIE, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari shared the details of the recent appointments. “The newly appointed vice-chairs include Balveer Ghuniyaal for the Herbal Advisory Committee, Surendra Mogha for the Uttarakhand Animal Welfare Board, Bhuvan Vikram Dabral for the Herbal Advisory Committee, Subhash Barthwal for the Statehood Movement Council, Puneet Mittal for the Urban Development Committee and Mohan Singh Rawat Advocate for the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy."
This latest round of appointments is seen not only as a measure to strengthen party organisation but also as a way to keep the political atmosphere calm amid internal and external pressures. By strategically placing trusted leaders in influential roles, the Chief Minister appears to be ensuring smoother governance and enhanced party coordination in the months to come.