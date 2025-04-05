CM Dhami appoints 38 leaders to councils, committees to boost BJP unity in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a strategic move aimed at strengthening party unity and silencing talks of a possible cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appointed 38 party leaders to various councils, commissions, and committees. These appointments, made over the past four days, have granted some leaders the status of state ministers.

According to an official communiqué released late Friday night, a second list of 'Dayitwadharis' (portfolio holders) was announced, in which 18 leaders were given new responsibilities. Earlier, on Tuesday, 20 other leaders were assigned key roles in different departments and panels.

By putting the cabinet reshuffle rumours temporarily to rest, Dhami has made the long-awaited appointments to important committees and councils. Some of the appointed leaders have been given ministerial rank, which further underlines the significance of this political step. The move is seen as part of a broader plan to strengthen the BJP’s hold in the state ahead of future political challenges.

Significantly, the number of vacant ministerial positions in the Dhami cabinet has now risen to five, following the recent resignation of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal. The internal atmosphere in the party has also become tense, particularly after a controversial remark made by former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, which has reportedly caused friction between him and the IAS lobby.