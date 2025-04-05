Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Elevated section with special lights to prioritise safety of wildlife, birds

DEHRADUN: In a move to protect wildlife, the 12-kilometer elevated section of the Delhi- Dehradun Expressway is designed to accommodate the daily movements of terrestrial animals.
The project incorporates innovative measures to enhance the safety of avian species, with a particular focus on wild birds and owls that inhabit the surrounding areas.
The Wildlife Institute of India has taken special measures by designing unique lighting that will be installed on both sides of the elevated road. These lights aim to enhance visibility and reduce the risk of collisions for flying birds.
A representative from the Wildlife Institute stated, "We are committed to creating a safe environment for all forms of wildlife. The specially designed lights will play a crucial role in protecting birds while allowing them to thrive in their natural habitat."
A senior scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India stated, "These specially designed lights will create a sense of darkness for owls at night, while the yellow ambient light emitted from these fixtures will assist drivers in navigating the road."
Speaking exclusively to TNIE, Dr. Bilal Habib, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, shared groundbreaking insights regarding the new initiative.
"The installation of this type of lighting above elevated roads is being implemented for the first time in any state in the country. Typically, white lights are installed at a height of 35 meters with 136 lumens on roads. However, considering the rich diversity of wildlife and bird species in this area, we have suggested using yellow lights at a height of 7.5 meters," he explained.
Dr. Habib further elaborated on the benefits of this innovative approach, stating, "The yellow light reduces the attraction for insects, making it more suitable for the surrounding ecosystem. Additionally, this type of lighting does not cause any discomfort to drivers while they are on the road."
This initiative underscores the importance of balancing infrastructure development with wildlife conservation.
Uttarakhand's forests are home to many types of owls, each important for nature. The Indian Owl is known for its unique appearance and calls. The Snowy Owl visits the area and is easy to spot because of its white feathers. The Brown Fish Owl hunts near lakes and rivers, while the smaller Jungle Owlet lives in thick forests, making it popular with birdwatchers.
"The Common Barn Owl has a heart-shaped face and often resides in open fields. Additionally, the Great Horned Owl, recognizable by the tufts on its head, contributes to the diversity of owls in the region," shared a bird expert from the forest department.