Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Elevated section with special lights to prioritise safety of wildlife, birds

DEHRADUN: In a move to protect wildlife, the 12-kilometer elevated section of the Delhi- Dehradun Expressway is designed to accommodate the daily movements of terrestrial animals.

The project incorporates innovative measures to enhance the safety of avian species, with a particular focus on wild birds and owls that inhabit the surrounding areas.

The Wildlife Institute of India has taken special measures by designing unique lighting that will be installed on both sides of the elevated road. These lights aim to enhance visibility and reduce the risk of collisions for flying birds.

A representative from the Wildlife Institute stated, "We are committed to creating a safe environment for all forms of wildlife. The specially designed lights will play a crucial role in protecting birds while allowing them to thrive in their natural habitat."

A senior scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India stated, "These specially designed lights will create a sense of darkness for owls at night, while the yellow ambient light emitted from these fixtures will assist drivers in navigating the road."