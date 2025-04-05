Fadnavis orders Maha probe into death of pregnant Pune woman

MUMBAI: Following the public outcry over the death of a seven-month-pregnant woman in a Pune hospital, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a committee to investigate the incident.

Tanisha Bhise(30) died after being denied admission to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune as her family failed to pay Rs 10 lakh during the admission process. She passed away at another hospital after delivering twins.

Tanisha was the wife of Sushant Bhise, an assistant to BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe. In a video message, BJP leader Gorkhe claimed that Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital authorities refused to admit Tanisha due to non-payment of an advanced deposit of Rs 10 lakh. A complaint has been filed against the hospital at the Alankar Police Station.

Bhise said that they requested the hospital admit his wife, but they refused and demanded Rs 10 lakh as advance.’ He said the hospital authorities refused to budge despite calls from some senior people in the Mantralaya. Angry citizens gathered outside the hospital and hurled coins at the hospital authorities, who denied the charges. They claimed that the patient came late for the admission, and since it was a complicated case, they required a deposit.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Fadnavis constituted a five-member committee under the head of the additional charitable commissioner of Pune.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also assured action against the hospital. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s health department has issued a show-cause notice to the hospital. “Any maternal death is unacceptable, and we have initiated a fair and detailed investigation,” Minister for Health Prakash Abitkar said, adding that the hospital is registered under the Charity Commissioner.