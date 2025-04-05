Fake 'British' doctor accused of killing 7 after performing heart surgeries at hospital in MP's Damoh

DAMOH: The Madhya Pradesh district officials are investigating allegations of a fake doctor performing heart surgery on patients, who allegedly killed atleast 7, in a private missionary hospital in Damoh city of the state.

As reports of 7 deaths within a month in the hospital raised alarms in the area, it has been alleged that a person, N John Kem, took up the job in the Christian missionary hospital, impersonating a famous British doctor by the same name, claiming to be a cardiologist. He then subsequently performed heart surgeries on patients. The patients who underwent surgery died later on, officials said.

Upon further investigation, the accused's real name was revealed to be Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav.

Earlier, Deepak Tiwari, an advocate and district president of the Child Welfare Committee, claimed that while the official death toll is 7, the actual count is much higher. The advocate had filed a complaint with the Damoh District Magistrate earlier.

"Some patients, who did not die, they came to us and told us about the incident that they had taken their father to the hospital, and the guy was ready to operate, but they were a bit apprehensive, so they took their father to Jabalpur. We then got to know that there is this fake doctor working the hospital; the real guy is in Britain, and this guy's name is Narendra Yadav. There is a case against him in Hyderabad, and he has never shown his real documents," Tiwari told ANI.