Massive protest erupts in Karnataka's Kushalnagar over BJP worker's death

MADIKERI: Kushalnagar in Kodagu witnessed massive protests on Saturday, led by senior BJP leaders demanding that an FIR be registered against two sitting Congress MLAs. Their names were mentioned in the death note of BJP worker Vinay Somaiah, who died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday.

Hundreds of BJP workers, along with state BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, and former MP Prathap Simha, gathered in front of the Kushalnagar Community Health Centre and staged a dharna.

The body of Vinay Somaiah was brought to Kushalnagar in an ambulance, and the protest was held on Kudige-Kushalnagar Road in front of the Community Health Centre and Kushalnagar Police Station.

The protesters demanded that an FIR be filed against Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who is also the Chief Minister’s legal advisor, and Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda.

“Police cannot take away the rights of a citizen. Vinay Somaiah was an active worker of BJP. We will not budge from the spot until the names of the MLAs are mentioned in the FIR,” said Vijayendra. He warned that the state government would be responsible if protestors were forced to take extreme steps.

“We will wait here for one hour and protest peacefully until an FIR has been filed against the Congress MLAs. Police must not fall prey to political pressure. Aren’t BJP workers humans?” he questioned.