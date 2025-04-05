Next Chaitra Navratri, Bastar will be free from Red terror: Amit Shah

“From next year, the tribal communities from across India will participate in this grand festival showcasing the diversity of tribal art and culture. The era of those who exploited, deceived, and terrorised tribal populations for decades is now over. Bastar is moving ahead on the road to development,” the home minister said.

This marked Shah’s fourth visit to Bastar in the last 15 months, making him the only Union Home Minister to have visited the conflict-ridden region five times.

“In the first three months of 2025, 521 Maoists have surrendered. A total of 881 laid down arms in 2024. Those who surrendered will join the mainstream while others continuing with arms will face the security forces. Whatsoever, by next March we will free the entire country from the Red terror. For development, there is no need for guns and violence but the use of computers and pen,” Shah added.

While Shah was speaking in Bastar, as many as 86 cadres of the banned outfit surrendered in the neighbouring state of Telangana.

The home minister assured that both the Centre and the state government would work together to transform Bastar into a hub of peace, culture and prosperity. “Bastar’s new identity will not be fear but of pride,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, also present at the event, said the Bastar Pandum symbolised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat vision.

“Recently organised Bastar Olympics that saw participation of 1.65 lakh youths and now the Bastar Pandum evidently suggest that the people of Bastar wish to connect with the mainstream development and get rid of the Naxalism,” he said.

Later in the day, Shah was scheduled to chair a high-level meeting in Raipur with senior officials from both the Centre and the state to review the ongoing strategy and operational assessments against left-wing extremism.