Noida man smashes wife's head with hammer over suspicion of infidelity

A 55-year-old man allegedly killed his wife during a domestic dispute in Noida’s Sector 15 on Friday, reportedly over suspicion of an extramarital affair, according to a report by NDTV. The man, identified as Nur-ullah Haider, is accused of striking his wife, Asma Khan, on the head with a hammer during an argument, resulting in her death.

The couple’s son alerted the police by dialling 112, following which, officers and forensic teams reached the spot. Haider was taken into custody, and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The report states that preliminary investigation suggests Haider suspected his wife of infidelity, which had led to ongoing tensions between them.

Asma Khan, 42, was a software engineer employed at a private firm in Noida’s Sector 62. She was an engineering graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia and previously lived in Delhi. Haider, originally from Bihar, is also an engineering graduate but is currently unemployed.

The couple married in 2005 and had two children — a son, who is studying engineering, and a daughter in Class 8.

Quoting a family member, NDTV reported that the couple had been arguing frequently in recent days. “They were fighting for several days. But we did not expect something like this to happen,” the victim’s brother-in-law told the outlet.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and other evidence.