Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu

JAMMU: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border here, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday, claiming to have foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border.

Official sources said the intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector.

"On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB," the spokesperson of the BSF said.