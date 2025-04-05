Security interests of India, Sri Lanka interlinked: Foreign Secretary Misri on defence MoU

COLOMBO: An India-Sri Lanka defence partnership agreement inked on Saturday will institutionalise the existing military engagement and pave the way for more structured cooperation including potential collaboration in the defence industrial sector, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The agreement firmed up during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake signals a major attempt to boost India-Sri Lanka defence ties nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force's intervention in the island nation strained the relations.

There is a recognition at the leadership level that the security interests of India and Sri Lanka are interlinked, Misri said.

The foreign secretary noted that it is on the basis of this understanding that the two sides concluded the MoU providing "further impetus to the existing defence partnership, signifying their shared commitment to regional security and stability."

At a media briefing, Misri also said the agreement was the outcome of "very good conversations" between the two leaders that began last December when Dissanayake visited New Delhi.

"I would say a point of really close convergence in the narratives from both sides has been a recognition of the completely interlinked nature of the national security of Sri Lanka and India," Misri said.