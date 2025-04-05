Sikh, Muslim leaders join hands to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill, call it threat to minority rights

CHANDIGARH: In a rare show of interfaith solidarity, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), known as the mini parliament of Sikhs, have come together to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it a direct interference in the affairs of minority communities.

Leaders from the Muslim community have also extended their support, vowing to strengthen communal harmony and confront shared challenges.

The SGPC stated that the Bill represents direct interference by the central government in minority-related matters. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “It is a direct interference by the Centre Government in minority-related matters.”

He asserted that the Bill was introduced without consulting the concerned parties, which has led to significant controversy. Dhami remarked that it appears the government intends to curtail minority rights and administer matters according to its own agenda.

He emphasised that the SGPC has always been committed to protecting the rights of minorities and opposes any decision that goes against minority communities.

Dhami also pointed out that the Centre Government has previously attempted to suppress minorities through measures such as the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code, which directly interfered with the personal laws and religious beliefs of various communities.

Similarly, the Agniveer recruitment scheme, instead of direct recruitment into the Indian Army, is an attempt to take away the reservation rights of minorities. Another example is the government’s imposition of mandatory helmet-wearing rules for Sikh soldiers, which faced widespread opposition.

He stated that the government should refrain from interfering in minority affairs without consulting them. He stressed that minority communities have the full right to preserve their heritage and religious institutions, and laws like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are an attempt to weaken these rights.