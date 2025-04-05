Silkyara tunnel excavation in Uttarakhand nears completion as final stages underway

DEHRADUN: Excavation work on the Silkyara Tunnel in the Uttarkashi district has entered its final phase. If progress continues as scheduled, the excavation is expected to be finished within the next fifteen days.

According to official sources, "On Wednesday, iron rods were successfully passed through from Pol village towards Silkyara." This progress has increased the possibility of the tunnel being fully operational in the near future.

The 4.5 km-long Silkyara-Polgaon tunnel, part of the central government's crucial Char Dham road project, made headlines in 2023 when a landslide trapped 41 workers near the Silkyara entrance. They were rescued after a 17-day operation.

A senior official from the construction agency told, "The work at the Barkot end is complete, and the tunnel is fully connected. We anticipate that the tunnel will be fully traversable between April 15 and 20." However, it is expected to take approximately one and a half years to finalize finishing touches and other critical tasks before traffic can begin to flow through it.

These tasks include the construction of a central wall inside the tunnel, building a bridge and wall at the Silkhyara end, and establishing control rooms at both ends.