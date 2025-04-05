Stuck at 7,923 followers, 21-year-old Surat influencer dies by suicide

AHMEDABAD: 376 reels later, a 21-year-old influencer's quest for digital fame took a tragic turn as he died by suicide after consuming poison on Friday, underscoring the darker side.
This reason was a spiraling depression triggered by stagnant follower growth on social media.
Pratik Patel from Kudiyana village in Surat's Olpad region, paid the ultimate price as his dream of becoming a superstar turned sound.
As fellow influencers surged ahead, Pratik found himself falling behind in the virtual race, triggering a prolonged period of depression. That silent struggle took a fatal turn on April 1, when he consumed poison at the village cricket ground.
Even though he was rushed to Surat New Civil Hospital by his family, the young man succumbed during brief treatment.
His father, Ishwarbhai Patel, later told police that Pratik had been battling disappointment over his stalled online career for some time. The crushing weight of unfulfilled ambitions drove his son to take the fatal step, he said.
Pratik Patel, with biceps, medals, and a burning ambition, was chasing stardom - but the dream turned deadly.
The son of rickshaw driver Ishwarbhai Jamubhai Patel from Kudiyana village’s New Colony, Pratik had carved a name for himself in local fitness circles, earning accolades at district and taluka-level competitions.
Fueled by his passion, he hit the gym daily and leveraged his fitness journey on social media, creating 376 reels in an all-out effort to build an online persona. His follower count reached 7,923 - but the rise wasn't fast enough for the fame-hungry youth.
Despite his efforts, Pratik’s calls for more followers went largely unanswered, leaving him disillusioned and emotionally drained. The mounting frustration over his stalled influencer career ultimately drove him to take his own life, marking a heartbreaking end to a young man’s pursuit of digital glory.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)