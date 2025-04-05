Stuck at 7,923 followers, 21-year-old Surat influencer dies by suicide

AHMEDABAD: 376 reels later, a 21-year-old influencer's quest for digital fame took a tragic turn as he died by suicide after consuming poison on Friday, underscoring the darker side.

This reason was a spiraling depression triggered by stagnant follower growth on social media.

Pratik Patel from Kudiyana village in Surat's Olpad region, paid the ultimate price as his dream of becoming a superstar turned sound.

As fellow influencers surged ahead, Pratik found himself falling behind in the virtual race, triggering a prolonged period of depression. That silent struggle took a fatal turn on April 1, when he consumed poison at the village cricket ground.

Even though he was rushed to Surat New Civil Hospital by his family, the young man succumbed during brief treatment.

His father, Ishwarbhai Patel, later told police that Pratik had been battling disappointment over his stalled online career for some time. The crushing weight of unfulfilled ambitions drove his son to take the fatal step, he said.