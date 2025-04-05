To defeat the BJP, the primary task before the CPM is to strengthen its independent image

MADURAI: The CPM leadership has failed to implement earlier decisions taken by the party and has been lax in monitoring the same, says veteran Politburo member Subhashini Ali.

The 24th Congress is underway. What are the immediate priorities before the CPM?

Both the party and the country are passing through a critical stage. The BJP government is pursuing the Manuvadi principles at breakneck speed. Defeating the BJP and its fascist ideology, while simultaneously strengthening our party are two sides of the same coin. To defeat the BJP, the primary task before the party is to strengthen its independent image.

What are the plans for the same?

The way everybody came together against the Waqf bill is an indication...those who came together under the INDIA Bloc...they too realised that its necessary to stand together to defeat the BJP on crucial issues. The main challenge is to get rid of our own weaknesses and to reclaim our base...to have a greater connect with the masses.

Have you identified the weaknesses?

Yes. There has been a general change. An earlier generation had once supported us. But it’s not necessary that their children will toe the same line. Serious efforts are being made to identify various means needed to attract the younger generations...the apt slogans needed...the alternatives that need to be placed before them.

Isn’t it a fact that the party is no longer appealing to the general public?

That's not true. We are trying to fight an adverse enemy in very adverse circumstances. Though we have limited resources in hand, we are still able to stand up and resist such forces consistently. Much bigger parties have often hesitated to take up such issues or confront the BJP head-on.

The CPM has failed to convert its mass support to electoral gains. Why?

Yes. There’s a gap that needs to be filled. We are conscious of this fact. We do know what is to be done in addressing the same. It’s now a question of doing it and constantly monitoring that it continues to be done. Implementing decisions taken, and monitoring the same, are essential tasks.

You’ve been part of the top leadership for the last one decade. Doesn't this reflect a failure of leadership too?

Of course. We have to admit that it’s our failure too, because in the Communist party, things happen from the top. Obviously, we have failed in monitoring whether decisions taken are actually being implemented on ground or not. We need to step out ourselves and take on responsibility for its implementation, while ensuring to carry the masses with us on this journey. This has to be done.

Don’t you think mechanical implementation of the 75-year age cap will not actually help in the long run?

I don’t think it's being implemented in a mechanical manner. There are bound to be areas, wherein other considerations have also been given due weightage.

Will we soon see a woman general secretary at the helm?

I’m not an astrologer!

Will the CPM have a woman general secretary at least sometime in the future?

Obviously it will...definitely.