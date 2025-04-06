BJP largest political party in world because of PM Modi, other stalwarts: Fadnavis

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts of stalwarts like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee for helping the BJP become the largest political party in the world.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a party which had merged with other opposition parties to form the Janata Party to take on the Congress in the post-Emergency 1977 polls.

The BJP won only two Lok Sabha seats in the first national election it fought in 1984.

However, it rose rapidly later under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, coming to power in the 90s as the head of a coalition, before Modi led the party to its maiden majority in 2014. The party has been in power at the Centre since then.