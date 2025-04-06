Manipur BJP minority wing chief’s house torched after social media post backing Waqf Act

Unidentified miscreants set fire to the house of BJP’s Manipur Minority Morcha president Askar Ali Makakmayum in Thoubal district’s Lilong area late Sunday night, following his remarks in support of the Waqf Act.

According to sources, a mob vandalised and torched the house around 9 pm in the Muslim-majority locality, a day after Makakmayum posted a message on social media praising the BJP and supporting the Waqf Act.

Later, Makakmayum had issued a video apology on social media, distancing himself from his earlier remarks and stating he no longer endorses the Act.

The incident took place hours after large-scale protests broke out in Imphal against the Waqf Act, with many taking to the streets to express their opposition.