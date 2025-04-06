BJP shifts Haryana headquarters to Panchkula on foundation day; Haryana CM Saini defends Waqf bill

CHANDIGARH: Now the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a new official address, as it has relocated its state headquarters from the Mangal Kamal complex in Rohtak to the Panch Kamal complex in Panchkula. The move coincided with the saffron party's foundation day and Ram Navami.

While speaking at the new BJP office in Panchkula during an event marking the party’s 46th foundation day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “The Waqf amendment bill is in the interest of Muslims, it is in the interest of the Waqf.”

“Asserting that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was in the interests of the Muslims,” Saini alleged, “the Congress opposed the legislation because it feared losing its ‘income’.” He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a roll to undo all that the Congress did to secure a vote bank.

On Friday, after the bill was passed, Saini claimed that the Waqf Act had been amended earlier by the Congress only to reap political dividends.

The shifting of the party’s state headquarters marks a significant transition for the BJP’s administrative hub from Rohtak to Panchkula. Party leaders view the move as part of a new strategy aimed at forging better synergy between the Haryana BJP government and the party organisation.

Besides CM Saini, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma and MLA Shakti Rani Sharma were among those present at the havan organised as part of the formal inauguration of the Panch Kamal complex in Panchkula.