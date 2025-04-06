Centre to implement new tariff line regime on rice exports from May 1

CHANDIGARH: The central government will implement a new tariff regime on rice exports from May 1. The regime seeks to classify rice based on processing method, variety, and GI tagging -- a step that is expected to enhance the global branding of Indian rice.

Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply to Parliament had recently stated that the new structure will primarily divide rice into three major categories.

The categories include processing-based (Parboiled and other types) variety variety-based (Basmati and non-Basmati) and GI tagged varieties (Rice registered under the Geographical Indications Registry).

"The new tariff items have been created by amending the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, effected through the Finance Act 2025, passed on March 29, 2025," he said.