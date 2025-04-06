CRPF requests for ‘Field Firing Range’ in Chhattisgarh amid fight against Naxals

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force ground commanders have requested top officials to seek permission from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a dedicated ‘Field Firing Range’ in the State.
Security forces have engaged in back-to-back encounters with Naxals recently.
The request comes in the backdrop of the absence of the 'Field Firing Range' facility and the need for the personnel to travel to neighbouring states for the purpose.
According to sources, during a recent meeting, a decision has been taken to look for the possibility of establishing a 'firing range' facility for exercise purposes in Chhattisgarh.
The requirement has been necessitated following the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to completely eradicate 'Red' violence in the country, the sources said.
They added that the request has been brought to the notice of CRPF Director General GP Singh and the ground commanders are asked to present a draft proposal to the force’s headquarters.
Meanwhile, since the Chhattisgarh Police has its 'Field Firing Range' in Kanker, the ground commanders have been directed to coordinate with the State Police to avail the facility.
Besides the firing range, the CRPF is also working on to set up a Research & Development (R&D) to help them analyse ongoing activities in operational areas.
They also suggest a modernisation plan to address future challenges, the sources said, adding that the ‘Training Wing’ of the force has been directed to look into it.
As per the data available with the MHA, the security forces in the Bastar range this year have encountered 101 Naxals, with 50 percent of the encounters taking place within 10 days in March.
The MHA in one of its recent official statements said, the strict implementation of policies has led to reduction in incidents of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) violence, from 1,936 in 2010 to 374 in 2024, marking a reduction of 81 per cent.
The total number of deaths (both civilian and security forces) has decreased by 85 per cent during the period, from 1,005 deaths in 2010 to 150 in 2024.