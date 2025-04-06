CRPF requests for ‘Field Firing Range’ in Chhattisgarh amid fight against Naxals

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force ground commanders have requested top officials to seek permission from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a dedicated ‘Field Firing Range’ in the State.

Security forces have engaged in back-to-back encounters with Naxals recently.

The request comes in the backdrop of the absence of the 'Field Firing Range' facility and the need for the personnel to travel to neighbouring states for the purpose.

According to sources, during a recent meeting, a decision has been taken to look for the possibility of establishing a 'firing range' facility for exercise purposes in Chhattisgarh.

The requirement has been necessitated following the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to completely eradicate 'Red' violence in the country, the sources said.

They added that the request has been brought to the notice of CRPF Director General GP Singh and the ground commanders are asked to present a draft proposal to the force’s headquarters.