Foreign Medical Graduate interns at ESICMCH in Patna wait for stipend for over eight months

PATNA: Over 128 Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) interns -- 102 men and 26 women working at Employment State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital (ESICMCH) at Bihta in Patna are waiting for promised stipend for the last eight months.

They have sought the intervention of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for early payment of their stipend.

The FMG interns hope that Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to visit Patna on April 7 to attend ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’, will raise the issue of nonpayment of stipend.

“Since our institution is an autonomous body of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Rahul raising the issue matters,” said an FMG intern.

The last payment for the internship of FMG interns was made in July last year.

Each FMG intern gets Rs. 3 lakh per year (which comes around Rs. 30,070 per month) as internship.

“You can imagine the plight of the interns to not receive the payment for the last eight months. We have to 'arrange' to meet the expenses,” said Ankesh, one of the FMG interns.