Government does not want control over Waqf but to ensure it acts as per rule: Nadda on party’s 45th foundation day

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday reiterated that the BJP is the world’s largest ideology-based political party, and one that has never compromised on its core principles.

Speaking at an event to mark the party's 45th foundation day at its central office, which coincided with Ram Navami, Nadda said the BJP is deeply rooted in India’s traditions, culture and political ideology.

“Our goal is not to control Waqf Boards. The Centre aims to ensure they operate within the law, so their assets can be used to promote education, healthcare, and employment for the Muslim community on a large scale,” Nadda asserted, referring to the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, which received presidential assent after clearing both Houses of Parliament. He also cited examples of how countries such as Turkey handle Waqf properties.

Reaffirming the Modi government’s position, Nadda said, “We do not seek to control the Waqf Board. Our aim is to ensure that those managing it do so within legal boundaries and adhere to established rules. The properties and funds of the Waqf Board will be dedicated to promoting education, healthcare, and employment for the Muslim community.”

Recalling the BJP’s evolution as a political force, Nadda noted that the party, which began as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, has now become the world’s largest political party.

“We have never deviated from our ideological foundation for votes, unlike the Congress, which has suffered due to ideological dilution. Our founding stalwarts like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and others made the party dedicated to the nation and the New Bharat,” he remarked.