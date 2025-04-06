Graveyard gate torched in Bihar's Aurangabad, police boost security ahead of Ram Navami

PATNA: Tension gripped Aurangabad town in Bihar after unidentified miscreants damaged a structure and set fire to the entrance gate of a graveyard at Navadih under the town police limits late on Saturday.

The district administration deployed additional armed police personnel in the locality as a precautionary measure.

Police said unidentified anti-socials barged into the graveyard and damaged part of a structure. They later vandalised the main entrance gate and set it ablaze, allegedly to provoke members of the Muslim community.

However, the situation was brought under control due to the timely intervention of senior district officials.

Ambarish Rahul, superintendent of police (SP), Aurangabad, said, “Additional police force has been deployed in the sensitive pockets of the town. Processions will be taken out in the town on the occasion of Ram Navami,” he said, adding that security has been beefed up ahead of the religious event.

He said a meeting with members of the peace committee was held under the leadership of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sadar, Sanjay Kumar Pandey. Those present at the meeting appreciated the restraint maintained by members of the minority community.

SDPO Pandey said the identity of those involved in the incident was being ascertained. “Nobody will be spared whosoever they may be,” he added.

Police also staged a flag march in the town to instil confidence among residents.