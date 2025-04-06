Indian national stabbed to death in suspected racial attack in Canada; accused in custody

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Indian national, identified as Dharmesh Kathireeya, was stabbed to death on Friday in what is suspected to be a racially motivated attack. However, the authorities denied the racial angle.

Kathireeya, who moved to Canada in 2019 as an international student, was attacked in his apartment building in Rockland, a township located just outside Ottawa.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when Kathireeya was exiting a shared laundry room in the building. According to witnesses, he was approached and stabbed by a neighbour, a white male in his 60s, who had previously allegedly used racial slurs and anti-Indian remarks at Kathireeya and his wife.

Kathireeya, originally from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat, India, was living in Canada on a work permit. He had been employed at Milano Pizza in Rockland, which had temporarily closed following his death.

In an emotional statement, the pizza restaurant expressed their deep sorrow on a social media post, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the temporary closure of Milano Pizza. Our beloved manager, Dharmesh, tragically passed away in a terrible incident on April 4.”