Indian Navy Ship renders critical medical assistance to Pakistani crew in Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: INS Trikand provided urgent critical medical assistance to a Pakistani crew of a Fishing Vessel (FV) operating approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast.
INS Trikand is being operated in the Central Arabian Sea. A crew member had suffered severe injuries involving multiple fractures and blood loss.
INS Trikand on the morning of April 4, intercepted a distress call from an Iranian dhow, Al Omeedi.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a crew member of the dhow had sustained severe injuries to his fingers while working on the engine and was in critical condition.
He was later transferred to another dhow named FV (Fishing Vessel) Abdul Rehman Hanzia, en route to Iran.
INS Trikand immediately altered her course to provide medical assistance to the injured crew member.
The crew of FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia consisted of 11 Pakistani (09 Baloch and 02 Sindhi) and 05 Iranian personnel.
The injured individual, a Pakistani (Baloch) national, had suffered multiple fractures and severe hand injuries, resulting in heavy blood loss.
The Medical Officer of INS Trikand, along with a team comprising MARCOS (Marine Commandos) and the Ship's Boarding Team boarded the FV to administer aid.
After providing local anesthesia, the Ship's Medical Team performed suturing and splinting on the injured fingers.
The surgical procedure, which lasted for over three hours, was completed, and bleeding was controlled on time. Potential permanent loss of the injured fingers due to gangrene was prevented.
Additionally, medical supplies, including antibiotics, were provided to the FV to ensure the crew's well-being until they reached Iran.
The entire crew expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian Navy for the timely assistance in saving their crewmate's life.