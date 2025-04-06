Indian Navy Ship renders critical medical assistance to Pakistani crew in Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: INS Trikand provided urgent critical medical assistance to a Pakistani crew of a Fishing Vessel (FV) operating approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast.

INS Trikand is being operated in the Central Arabian Sea. A crew member had suffered severe injuries involving multiple fractures and blood loss.

INS Trikand on the morning of April 4, intercepted a distress call from an Iranian dhow, Al Omeedi.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a crew member of the dhow had sustained severe injuries to his fingers while working on the engine and was in critical condition.

He was later transferred to another dhow named FV (Fishing Vessel) Abdul Rehman Hanzia, en route to Iran.

INS Trikand immediately altered her course to provide medical assistance to the injured crew member.