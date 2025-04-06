MA Baby elected CPM's sixth general secretary; veteran leaders Prakash, Brinda Karat step down from Politburo

MADURAI: Quelling opposition raised by the West Bengal CPM, veteran Kerala leader MA Baby has been chosen as the Communist party's sixth general secretary. He’s the second leader from Kerala CPM to make it to the top, after communist patriarch EMS Namboodiripad.

In a first, an election was held to the party's central committee after Maharashtra leader DL Karad chose to contest. Though he lost after winning only 31 votes, the unprecedented development has taken the party by surprise. The party congress elected an 84-member central committee and one slot was left vacant.

The 24th party Congress decided to increase the number of Politburo members to 18 from existing 17. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - already on extension - was given further extension in the Politburo.

Eight new politburo members were elected. They include Mariyam Dhawale (Maharashtra), U Vasuki (Tamil Nadu), Amra Ram (Rajasthan), Vijoo Krishnan (Delhi), Arun Kumar (Delhi), Jithendra Choudhary (Tripura), Sreedeep Bhattacharya (West Bengal) and K Balakrishnan (Tamil Nadu).

Veterans Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar and Subhashini Ali, who stepped down from the Politburo due to the age-cap criterion, have been made invitees.