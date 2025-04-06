Schools across India hiked fees by 50-80 per cent over the last three years, survey

As schools reopen for the new academic year, the survey said, one of the biggest concerns of many parents is how they will cope with the burden of a further hike in fees across all classes in most private schools.

Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, said they conducted the survey after they received over 100 complaints in March and April from different parts of India regarding excessive school fee increases.

The survey found that while 8% of respondents stated that their children's school fees went up over 80%, 36% cited a hike between 50% and 80%. Another 8% said that school fees in their ward's school have increased by 30% to 50%.

"To sum up, 44% of parents surveyed say the school their children attend has increased fees by 50-80% over the last 3 years," the survey said.

Only 7% of the school-going parents surveyed said that the state government has effectively capped or limited excessive fee increases by schools.

However, a whopping 46% slammed the states, saying that their state governments talk but fail to make any impact.

As many as 47% of respondents stated that the states did not even take up the issue.

"To sum up a total of 93% of parents surveyed say that their state government has not been effective in capping or limiting excessive fee increases by schools," the survey said.